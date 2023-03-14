Baby opera returns to Cape Town by popular demand

Cape Town’s tots and toddlers are in for a treat as the baby opera prepares for opening night next month. The director, Magdalene Minnaar said both little ones and not so little ones will be delighted by this specially curated production.

“Like previous iterations, it is designed to engage and stimulate young minds with beautiful music, gentle choreography and mesmerising visual effects. “Incorporating lighting and props that are both fun and engaging, the production is an immersive experience for babies and young children and it’s equally enjoyable for adults,” she said. Minaar said that the opera aims to expose young children to classical music as it is tried and tested to bring positive effects on the developing minds and creativity of children.

“Opera Blocks brings music, song and play together in an exciting and explorative way. Not to mention the fun and entertaining spectacle created for their amusement,” she said. The opera is sponsored by the City of Cape Town. The City’s MCM for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia van der Ros said that “Opera Blocks” is a magical brain-boosting theatre experience for parents and babies from birth to 18 months. “Utilising the expertise of an occupational therapist, it brings music, song and play together in a calm, immersive environment that will stimulate, entertain and spark imagination in young children.