Baby opera returns to Cape Town by popular demand

Cape Town’s tots and toddlers are in for a treat as the baby opera prepares for opening night next month.
The director, Magdalene Minnaar said both little ones and not so little ones will be delighted by this specially curated production.
“Like previous iterations, it is designed to engage and stimulate young minds with beautiful music, gentle choreography and mesmerising visual effects.
“Incorporating lighting and props that are both fun and engaging, the production is an immersive experience for babies and young children and it’s equally enjoyable for adults,” she said.
Minaar said that the opera aims to expose young children to classical music as it is tried and tested to bring positive effects on the developing minds and creativity of children.
“Opera Blocks brings music, song and play together in an exciting and explorative way. Not to mention the fun and entertaining spectacle created for their amusement,” she said.
The opera is sponsored by the City of Cape Town. The City’s MCM for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia van der Ros said that “Opera Blocks” is a magical brain-boosting theatre experience for parents and babies from birth to 18 months.
“Utilising the expertise of an occupational therapist, it brings music, song and play together in a calm, immersive environment that will stimulate, entertain and spark imagination in young children.
“Music is not only soothing to us all, but it can help babies with learning to understand the rhythm of speech. The CTO is one of our grant-in-aid recipients and the funds we make available cements not only our support for the arts, but our commitment and support for projects that seek to bring access to the arts to audiences who would not otherwise have the opportunity,” she said.
The Artscape will stage Cape Town Opera’s baby opera series , “Opera Blocks: Petals” from April 1-4. The opera is suitable for children between the ages of 0 to 5 years.
Performances take place in the Innovation Lounge at Artscape (first floor of the opera house) on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday April 2 2023 at 10am and 12pm, and on Monday, April 3 and Tuesday April 4 2023 at 2pm and 4pm. Each child must be accompanied by an adult.