Bachelor of Social Sciences graduate makes a success in wine making after agriculture studies

Cape Town - When Candice Nassen completed her Bachelor of Social Sciences at the University of Cape Town, she was unsure what to do next, and now, after delving into agriculture studies, she has been selected to be an assistant winemaker to Stuart Botha, a seasoned winemaker. Nassen, who has a double graduate degree in Psychology and Sociology from UCT and Viticulture and Oenology from the University of Stellenbosch, was born and bred in Cape Town.

Nassen said her career took a different path after graduating from UCT and that she had the support of her family. “I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do after graduating with a Bachelor of Social Sciences from UCT. I decided to continue my studies, and agriculture was an option at Stellenbosch University. I felt this would suit my personality perfectly. Since I started studying and getting to know the wine subjects, I immediately knew this is for me. “I have been fortunate to have lots of support from my whole family, especially my husband, Kenny, who is also involved in the wine trade.”

Nassen is expected to start her wine career on November 1 at Tokara. “I’m still trying to process everything that has happened over the past few weeks. It is an honour to be chosen to work at Tokara,” she added. The Tokara team said Nassen was selected because she increased her skills in winemaking after completing the Business of Wine course at UCT and received full marks.

Tokara’s general manager Karl Lambour added she had an impressive CV. “On the local front, she completed three vintages at Cederberg, Boekenhoutskloof and most recently, Boschkloof. During this time, she managed to make space for a vintage in France at the highly regarded Domaine Yves Cuilleron in the Northern Rhône wine region. “From our first meeting with Candice, we knew that she was an extraordinary candidate, and I am exceptionally proud to welcome her to our dynamic team. Candice joins us as the industry emerges from a most difficult period, and I know that she will play an essential role in our future endeavours.”