Back on track for WC cycling after Bellville Velodrome drama

With the legal dispute of the Bellville Velodrome between the City of Cape Town and a developer over, the Western Cape cycling community is elated to get back on track after years of no cycling action. An optimistic number of Cape based cyclists gathered at the Velodrome on Thursday evening to map out a way forward with Western Cape cycling, and restore it to its former glory days.

Popular Cape Town cyclist Chris Willemse said they as a cycling fraternity were excited to have the Bellville Velodrome back in the City’s care. “After the venue was sold to a developer, we struggled to utilise it for any cycling event. There were many rules such as writing three months to a year in advance of your proposed event. These always failed to materialise as there was never a response from the developer. “After the City won the court case, we have a new restored hope and have the City’s backing in reviving cycling and hosting events again,” he said.

Jaco Scholtz, chairperson of the Western Province track cycling and chairperson of TrackCyclingSA cycling, said the purpose of the meeting was to get in touch with the cycling community. “The meeting was to gather as a cycling community and plan for local and international races throughout the year. We used to have many events and eager cyclists who partook in cycling events. We had tried so many times to get in touch with the developer who took over after the City, but he was never willing to engage us,” he said. The meeting, attended by 80 people, had all there thankful that the council is back in control of the Velodrome.