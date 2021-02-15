Back to school lunch box tips

Cape Town - Two months of holidaying, sleeping in, loading up on junk food and not worrying about homework is coming to an end.

A healthy body breeds a healthy mind, so pack away those lollipops, chocolates and chips and let’s try and have some yummy healthy brain food.

While parents may be panicking about the long checklist of things to do like washing uniforms, school drop-offs and pick-ups, there is also the task of packing creative lunches. To save you some time, here are some lunch pack tips by chef and author of The Organised Housewife, Katrina Springer.

“Make it easy. Provide food that’s easy for them to eat and provide it in lunch boxes that are easy for kids to open. For example, if their little fingers struggle to peel an orange, then peel it at home so it’s ready to go at lunchtime.“

FRUIT AND VEGETABLES – Include a mix of fruit and vegetables in to boost nutrition and make sure your kids are getting their essential vitamins and minerals. Add in some vegetable sticks with avocado or carrots for an element of crunch.