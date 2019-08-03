Xabiso Mpofu

Cape Town - TWO young baseball players from Khayelitsha and Samora Machel are headed for South Korea. Much like their dreams to become great baseballers, Xabiso Mpofu and Anovuyo Kethelo share similar stories. The pair are set to represent South Africa’s Under-18 team at the World Baseball and Softball Confederation World Cup in Gijang City.

The event will be held between August 30 and September 8.

Xabiso began playing baseball in 2013. It was at Weltevreden Primary School in Samora Machel where his road to Korea began. In June, the South African Baseball Union handed him a call-up to the national U18 team.

The national team’s conditioning and fitness coach, Jody Burch, spoke of Xabiso’s reaction on being selected.

“In the beginning, it was a bit of nerves, but I think he has realised the opportunity. He has never been on an overseas trip before. He realised now that regardless of his environment, he has got the ability to open doors for himself and for those around him by working hard,” Burch said.

Much like Xabiso, Anovuyo also began playing in primary school, at Isiphiwo Primary School in Harare. Both have shown great commitment at club level and at the national team. They train five days a week. This is despite their shared challenge of attending training.

Travel expenses have been a hurdle in their developing careers. Xabiso has made his family proud but admits that they never got to see him play.

“They don’t have a car and money is something we don’t have. That’s why they don’t come and watch,” he said.

This used to upset him, but he now understands that his parents spend that money on ensuring he gets to training.

What separates the boys is funding. Baseball is a peripheral sport in South Africa and it is not funded by government. Each player needs to pay R25 000 to secure their spot.

Anovuyo has secured his participation through donations. Xabiso is yet to accumulate the required amount. Failure to raise these funds will result in his withdrawal from the World Cup squad.

Xabiso has missed two payment deadlines, the first being July 15 and the second July 31. The final payment is due on August 15.

Donations towards Xabiso’s fund-raising campaign can be made via www.backabuddy.co.za/xabiso-mpofu.

