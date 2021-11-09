Bail judgment set for double murder accused and alleged drug dealer

CAPE TOWN: Enver Hassim’s bail application proceedings continued today at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. He has been charged with double murder, which took place on October 2, just after 1.30am, in Tiverton Heights, in Morton Road, Plumstead.

The State is set to prove that Hassim murdered Stephen Carrington and his son Robert Carrington. Eric Ntabazalila, of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), confirmed that the bail application had come to an end, and was now awaiting an outcome. “State vs Enver Hassim, the matter has been postponed to November 26, 2021, for judgment on bail,” said Ntabazalila.

Police confirmed, at the time, that the men were found lying on the floor of the flat and that Hassim had handed himself over to Diep River Police. The State is yet to reveal the motive behind the killings and whether Hassim will face additional charges. In a separate court hearing, alleged drug dealer Xolani Dimba, who was caught on board a long-distance bus last week, with more than R2.2 million worth of narcotics in his luggage, is now seeking a lawyer to represent him, as he battles to pay for one.

Dimba was arrested during a roadblock.

Ntabazalila explained the arrest: “Dimba was the first passenger to board a bus at the Durban Beachfront. “The bus (name withheld) made several stops along the way, to pick up or drop off passengers. It was then stopped at a roadblock, at the weighbridge in Beaufort West. “Police started to do routine inspections and to check for illegal substances. A narcotics dog reacted positively to the presence of drugs in one of the items of luggage.

“Police found the name of the accused on the tag attached to the bag, together with the serial number of his ticket. “The bus driver also checked his list and took the police to the accused’s seat. “According to the driver, the accused confirmed in his presence to the police that the luggage was his. He was arrested and charged with dealing in drugs.

“The State is not in possession of the accused’s criminal records. Once that is available, the State will decide – together with the investigating officer Sergeant Dick, from the Beaufort West Narcotics Unit – whether to oppose bail or not.” Ntabazalia said at Dimba’s latest court appearance today, at the Beaufort West Magistrate’s Court, he failed to appoint an attorney due to legal fees and said he would speak to his family. “Xolani Dimba did not instruct the attorney to come on record financially,” said Ntabazalia.