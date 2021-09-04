Beacon of hope that helped man navigate through his life journey

Cape Town - One would assume that working on a secluded island, with little human interaction, would offer nothing but solitude. Yet for Peter Saaise, the lighthouse that was built more than a century ago to assist settlers to reach the shore remained a beacon of hope that helped him navigate through his life journey.

Found at the highest point of the historical Robben Island, the 18-metre high lighthouse that was built in 1864, forms part of an important layer in the history of Robben Island and is one of the earliest rudimentary marine navigation tools. Now years later, Saaise sits on the chair as the lighthouse’s keeper and reflects how his life turned from complete hardship to tranquillity and light. As Robben Island Lighthouse Officer, Peter Saaise reflects on his journey. MURPHY NGANGA “Growing up, I always wanted to work in the maritime industry but obviously being born in Gqeberha and raised in Colchester on the Sundays River in the Eastern Cape, not a lot of opportunities were available to us back then.

“I lost my father when I was nine and my mother had to take on the role as the breadwinner of the house. “Despite all the hardship and not completing school entirely, I got a job as a hard labourer or rather general worker and trust me the job wasn’t easy. “I would pack mielies that came from the boat and load it on the trucks and one days I met a woman who approached me for the lighthouse position, and that was when my life completely switched 360º.”

“Until this day, I remember a specific Sunday when the pastor asked me, are you happy with the broom that you are sweeping with, and that question made me reflect really hard about where I am and where I wanted to be. “Then, funny enough, on Tuesday a vacancy for three lighthouse officers came out, with determination and hope I applied for it and lucky enough I was one of the three lighthouse keepers that was selected. “Every day I look back and reflect, I see this as a blessing that has been placed upon my life because I joined Transnet with just my Grade 9 certificate and that even made me push more and further my studies through the company.

“With that being said, I became a certified Tourist Guide, got my driver’s licence, obtained my marine radio operator licence, worked on various maintenance projects, and the list went on and on,” said Saaise. Robben Island Lighthouse officer Peter Saaise. MURPHY NGANGA As a lighthouse officer, Saaise’s responsibilities include cleaning, painting, and repairing all light station equipment, as well as maintaining all mechanical equipment at the light station. Maintain the lighthouse logbook and record all daily light station operations, including weather readings, which must be recorded in the book every day. When asked about family and some of the challenges he faced, Saaise said leaving his family behind for two or three months at a time was not always a pleasant experience.

“Even though I was a permanent lighthouse officer, the challenges came from having to go relieve other lighthouse officers elsewhere, hence that required us to move from place to place until we finally settled on the island. “A funny story I always tell people, I have three children and all of them were born in different places because of the travel.” “Each place had its own history and challenges, and each time along with this, I learnt different things.

“I stayed in a couple of remote areas and access to things like ATMs was not easy, but as a lighthouse officer one needed to be prepared well in advance. “Nevertheless, I never complained because I remained grateful for the opportunity I had. “I was merely nothing. Before my life completely switched around, my wife and I stayed in a hokkie, where if the rain came down we always had to move the bucket around the house to catch the rain.

“So having to move from place to place where a beautiful home was given us to honestly brighten our days completely.” said Saaise. The Robben Island Lighthouse is one of 45 lighthouses along the South African coast designed and operated to enhance the safe navigation of vessels and/or vessel traffic. Executive lighthouse and navigational systems manager at Transnet, David Gordon, said that the lighthouse is one of the only three South African lighthouses that uses a flashing light instead of a revolving light.

The Robben Island Lighthouse stands on the on the highest point of the Island where the first Dutch administrator at the Cape, Jan van Riebeeck (1652 until 1662), set up the first navigation aid to seafarers. MURPHY NGANGA “Lighthouses remain important marine aids to navigation for recreational and subsistence mariners that do not necessarily have the sophisticated e-Navigation systems on board their vessels, as well as the large commercial vessels that rely on them as a failsafe. “This lighthouse in particular is automated – ie the light switches on at sunset, and off at sunrise. “It is connected to the mains supply and has a standby diesel generator set in case there is an interruption in supply.

“It is fitted with a fog signal and fog detector, which also switches on and off automatically.” “This plays a significant role in South Africa’s history because the purpose remains the same since the first settlers first came. “Robben Island was the site of the first rudimentary marine aid to navigation and Jan van Riebeeck had a fire lit on the highest point on Robben Island, on a hill known as Vuurberg (Fire Mountain), as a warning for ships of the Dutch East India Company. Today the Robben Island Lighthouse stands on the same site, now known as Minto Hill and that in itself speaks volume to how history remains preserved through time,” said Gordon.

When asked about what remains his inspiration, Saaise said his wife. “My biggest Inspiration is my wife, Susan Saaise. She stood by me all the way. “Through thick and thin, from the very first day I got my job until today.