Bearing the brunt of carrying the household as a child, victim and community leader speak out

According to the 2021/2022 South African Child Gauge, about 26 000 children were living in child-only households across SA in 2019, which equates to 0,1 of all children.

The Western Cape Department of Social Development has confirmed that during the 2021/22 financial year, there were 28 child-headed households in the province, with a total of 54 children living within those homes. Child-headed households are defined as households being run by minors. The Gauge is released by the Children’s Institute, University of Cape Town and aims to report on and monitor the situation of children in South Africa, in particular, the realisation of their rights. The publication focuses on a different theme each year. The Children’s Act definition of a child-headed household includes households where there are adults who may be too sick or too old to effectively head the household, and a child over 16 years bears this responsibility.

Stats SA’s sample in 2020 was too small to yield reliable data on child-headed households: only four children were identified in child-headed households. The Gauge therefore reports the figures for 2019. Someone who is still bearing the brunt of heading up the household at the age of 12 is Lizelle Roelf from Kylemore, just outside Stellenbosch. Roelf had to be the head of their household for years when her mother suddenly became mentally ill. At that time, she was 12, and her sisters were 7 and 2.

‘’At night, I had to take care of my siblings, and in the morning, get my one sister ready for school, the other one washed and dressed and then I had to get myself ready for school. Between school periods, I had to run home to check if my mother and two-year-old sister were okay at home.’’ Roelf said things were very difficult, and they often only had maize meal porridge, mouldy food they got from people or bread with a little sugar on it when there was sugar. ‘’In the afternoons after school, I went to work on a farm, just so we could have money for bread.”

Roelf remembers how they had to sleep under blankets full of holes. ‘’We had two comforters, and it was so worn out that it had holes in it. We then first threw one blanket, then some of our clothes and the other blanket on top.’’ Philadelphia Hartzenberg has been working in the community of Freedom Park for 15 years and said it is heartbreaking to see children carrying the burden of their parents. She believes the number of child-only households surpasses the official number of 28.

Hartzenberg has a feeding scheme where children daily get their food from. “It is heartbreaking to see how many children have taken up the role of parents in households. The older child has to step up and provide for the rest of the siblings. In some cases, the grandparents step in, but in other cases, there is no one else to step up but the eldest child.” Hartzenberg said most of the children in her community have never been to school and are unable to work because they do not have a birth certificate or identity document.

“I have identified quite a few of them, and we are busy with applications to at least get them these documents. Many of these kids have given up because they feel like there is no hope and help for them.” Hartzenberg stated most households headed by children in Freedom Park are due to the parents abusing drugs and being absent or the death of a parent. Monique Mortlock-Malgas, spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Social Development, said the department funds child protection organisations to provide support to children in child-headed households.

“This support includes loss and grief support; nutritional support; individual and group counselling; referral to after-school programmes; and assistance with school-fees exemptions.” She encouraged the public to alert DSD officials to any instances of children being alone in a home. “The public can call WCDSD’s toll-free number 0800 220 250 or visit their nearest local DSD office where social workers can assist.”