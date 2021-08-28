Beastiality not taken seriously - SPCA

CAPE TOWN - Cases of beastality, also known as Zoophilia, are under-reported in the city. Cape of Good Hope SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said: “Cases of bestiality are not reported often. Sadly people do not take this hideous crime seriously. Bestiality like many sex crimes is under-reported. It happens everywhere, across all cultures and income groups.”

A woman from Ocean View was left traumatised last week after she walked in on her mother’s boyfriend engaged in sexual intercourse with the family dog. She immediately called the anti-abuse organisation TEARS which referred the case to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA for investigation. “Inspector Mark Syce and the South African Police Service (Saps) were dispatched to the scene to investigate the allegation of bestiality. On arrival, Inspector Syce found the family dog violated and in need of veterinary care. The dog was taken to a veterinarian for an examination and to secure DNA samples for further testing. Inspector Syce also ensured that the suspect was arrested for this heinous crime,” said Pieterse.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, has been denied bail and will remain in custody. DNA samples were handed over to the Ocean View SAPS for further testing in support of the criminal charges. Questioned further, the owner also informed the inspector that the suspect sexually abused her as a child. She pressed charges at the time, but nothing came of the case. “The link between gender-based violence (GBV) and animal abuse is referenced in research. One study found as much as 71 percent of those who are perpetrators of GBV are also likely to abuse animals. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA will ensure the prior case of sexual assault will be reopened as well,” said Pieterse.

Pieterse confirmed bestiality cases are heard before the regional court, due to the seriousness of the crime. The suspect will face charges in terms of Criminal Law (sexual offences and related matters) Amendment Act 32 of 2007. He added that not only dogs are raped, but other animals as well, including sheep, goats, pigs, donkeys, horses and cattle. After an animal is raped, DNA samples are taken and then it is treated for any injuries.

Animal Welfare Society of South Africa spokesperson Allan Perrins told the Weekend Argus that these cases were usually very difficult to prove and successfully prosecute – especially since the victims are animals that cannot speak for themselves. He said he had heard of incidents in the Cape Metro and some rural areas of the Western Cape. “In my time, I have investigated cases involving cats, laying hens, goats and dogs. I have also investigated cases involving insects (flies and cockroaches being swallowed) and fish being stomped to death in “animal snuff movies” with a sexual theme,” said Perrins.