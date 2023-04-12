Beaufort West ANC councillor arrested on allegations of money laundering

The chief whip in the Beaufort West Municipality, Jason Mdudumani, was arrested last Tuesday afternoon after he was allegedly found with numerous Sassa cards, bank cards and an undisclosed amount of cash.
According to reports the arrest follows an investigation into Mdudumani's activities. The councillor was arrested at a local bank by the SAPS K9 unit. Mdudumani have since been released on R10 000 bail and will appear in court soon on charges of money laundering.
The secretary of the ANC Central Karoo region, Windy Plaatjies, said the party has learnt of the allegations against Mdudumani.
“It was brought to our attention and due ANC processes will follow. Justice must prevail and he must submit himself not only to the processes of the police but those of the ANC as well. The next step for him will be to step aside.”
Community activist, Brian Jooste, said the arrest of Mdudumani came as no surprise. “Local ANC members and the leadership knew for a long time that he is a mashonisa.
“When a councillor takes in Sassa cards from the most vulnerable in society, exploiting them from the little they get from government grants ...
“It is also a fact that they asked a 50% rent on any amount. The best would be for the councillor to vacate his position as a public representative.”
According to Jooste, the councillor was released on R10 000 bail.
Daylin Mitchell, DA constituency head in Beaufort West, said the DA notes the arrest of the ANC councillor.
“South Africans have become used to the way in which the ANC deals with cases of criminality within their ranks.
“We will closely monitor this matter, and call on the ANC to act decisively and not sweep this under the rug.The ANC must show that they have the interest of Beaufort West residents at heart.”
Police refused to comment.
