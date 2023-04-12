Beaufort West ANC councillor arrested on allegations of money laundering

The chief whip in the Beaufort West Municipality, Jason Mdudumani, was arrested last Tuesday afternoon after he was allegedly found with numerous Sassa cards, bank cards and an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to reports the arrest follows an investigation into Mdudumani's activities. The councillor was arrested at a local bank by the SAPS K9 unit. Mdudumani have since been released on R10 000 bail and will appear in court soon on charges of money laundering.

The secretary of the ANC Central Karoo region, Windy Plaatjies, said the party has learnt of the allegations against Mdudumani.

“It was brought to our attention and due ANC processes will follow. Justice must prevail and he must submit himself not only to the processes of the police but those of the ANC as well. The next step for him will be to step aside.”