Beetle handling lessons for businessman

Cape Town - Tree- dealing businesses in the Metro are invited to two free invasive Polyphagous Shot Hole Borer beetle (PSHB) handling workshops that will be held a week apart this month. The first session will take place at the Zandvlei Lookout in Muizenberg on March 9 and the second at the Helderberg Nature Reserve in Somerset West on March 15.

The City said: “The intention is to educate private businesses on how to identify infested trees, and manage and transport beetle-infested biomass to prevent the spread of the pest as far as possible.” Deputy mayor and mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Eddie Andrews said the PSHB posed a threat to Cape Town’s urban forest as infested trees have to be chopped. “It is also worthy to note that the use of pesticides and fungicides have not proven effective at eradicating PSHB from infected trees.

“‘There are many formal and informal businesses involved with gardening and landscaping. These are gardeners, nurseries, horticulturists, tree fellers, woodcutters, and many more. I encourage business owners to attend one of the sessions if they can, and to bring along their staff. The training is free of charge, and will empower you to guide residents who need help with infestations, be it to chip the tree and solarise the biomass on site, or to safely transport the infested biomass to an appropriate site where it can be incinerated.” It is just over a month since Cape Town reported its first sighting of the PSHB which has since been widely spread, affecting box elders and oak trees in various suburbs in the metro. Experts said it was here to stay. Businesses and tree organisations have welcomed the initiative by the City.

Rod Tritton, the owner of The Tree Doctor, reportedly the first to identify the species in Newlands in January, said the workshop would help the public understand how to adequately deal with the outbreak and manage the infested trees. He said the fungal disease caused by the beetles was difficult to treat. Nick Fordyce, the chairperson for the Friends of Liesbeek, said it was through the workshops and joint efforts between the authorities and the communities that people would learn more about how to react to the situation.

He said it was important to note that there was no confirmed trend of the spread, nor confirmation of how long the beetle was at the spot before it was sighted. “I believe more trees have only been identified because we are now aware of this species and we are keeping an eye and there are surveys being conducted. These are the reasons for the panic, and we need to be calm in order to effectively deal with this. It is great that the is hosting these workshops as it is important how the businesses and the people in general know how to carefully handle infested trees and their organic waste or address suspicious cases.” The PSHB beetle is reportedly likely to easily spread across suburbs through clothing, vehicle crevices, or unclean horticultural equipment if extra precaution is not taken. Apart from infected wood, the beetle can also spread