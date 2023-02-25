Behind the brokenness of families of victims

Cape Town - Unfulfilled promises made to the family of murdered Ayesha Kelly by Police Minister Bheki Cele have left the family broken and disappointed. After her murder in 2019, Cele promised the family that he would ensure that Ayesha’s killer was convicted and sentenced within a year after visiting their home shortly after the murder.

Ayesha was shot and killed on December 8, 2019, while walking to a tuck shop in Mitchells Plain. She was in Grade 4 at Tafelsig Primary School at the time of her murder. She would have been in Grade 8 this year. File picture: Minister Bheki Cele visited the family of the slain 10 year old Ayesha Kelly,who was shot and killed by gangsters outside a Spaza Shop in Tafelsig Mitchells Plain. He also met the grandmother, Fayrooz Kelly (purple scarf). Photograph:Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Suspects Cameron Julius and Chadwin Williams were arrested shortly thereafter. This month, the duo’s trial was set to begin at the Cape High Court after a year's wait for the case to be heard. It was postponed, yet again, due to a shortage of judges, and a date for August 28 has been set.

File Picture: Fayrooz Kelly is the grandmother of murdered Ayesha Kelly and speaks of how their family has been destroyed and broken after the murder in Tafelsig. Ayesha Kelly also spelled Relly due to a home affairs error. Photo: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) File Picture: Minister Bheki Cele visited the family of the slain 10 year old Ayesha Kelly,who was shot and killed by gangsters outside a Spaza Shop in Tafelsig Mitchells Plain.He met the mother Inshaaf Kelly and stepfather Jonathan Arendss. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Her grandmother, Fayrooz Kelly, said the family felt betrayed and lied to after Cele visited their home and claimed he promised to keep a close eye on the case so that it was finalised within a year. “They came into my yard, and they made a lot of promises, and they had a lot of policemen with them. He (Cele) took me by the hand and said I must show him where Ayesha was lying. As we walked, he was promising a lot. “It made me feel better because now the Minister was going to do something about it. The Minister said it won’t even be a year, then the accused will be jailed, and that we will get justice.

“And now it is three years later. We did not get justice.” Ayesha’s mother, Insaaf, said: “I just want the case to be over, that there can be justice for my child, and that we can go on with our lives. Like now, I had to put in leave for the trial, but it was postponed again to August.” Insaaf said their pain is so deep it has destroyed the relationship between her and her other daughter.

Every day her daughter’s face reminds her of the fatal night Ayesha was taken away from their lives. Fayrooz said the family had not received proper counselling after the murder. She said although she loves her daughter, they often argue, and their relationship is strained. Fayrooz said Insaaf’s marriage also suffered and that she and her husband were now estranged, and at one stage, her job was also at risk due to her having to attend court appearances and missing a day’s work.

Fayrooz worked as an ECD educator at an institute for years and has been left without an income for a few years as the institute is fighting a separate court battle. Linda Jones of the Mitchell’s Plain Resident Association said that often families suffered a secondary trauma by the slow movement of a court case and were not receiving counselling causing family's lifestyles and livelihoods to be affected. “There is really no immediate response by the trauma centres or the psychologist in respect to evaluating these victims and the families.

“The families who are left behind are not often not seen as victims. But the secondary trauma is just as bad as the families need to deal with the grief and pain and wait for the court case to be completed. “People are left to deal with their loss by themselves, and this often leads to divisions and rifts within the family structure. “That is why there needs to be psychologists who are on standby for families to consult when they are at court. There is also the blame between the family members, and often, the victim feels like they are the cause.