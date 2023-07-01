Being born different from everyone else

This is the first ever picture book addressing how a disabled child might want to be spoken to. The name of the book is called, What Happened To You, and was written by James Catchpole and illustrated by Karen George.

The book is about a boy named Joe, who has one leg. Catchpole’s inspiration behind the book was his own story, he also has one leg. What happened to you? Was it a shark? A burglar? A lion? Did it fall off? Every time Joe goes out, he is being asked these kinds of questions. This is a ground-breaking, funny story that helps children understand what it might feel like to be seen as different, a revolutionary book on disability.

The book will not only help non-disabled adults and children understand what it is like to be singled out for being different, but it will empower disabled children and help them realise they don’t have to justify themselves to people they don’t know. A groundbreaking picture book reflecting the world of a visibly disabled child. It is a funny and very enjoyable read that will nevertheless perform an urgently needed task and generate very useful discussion at home and school about disabilities. Catchpole said that he has written the book, because it is something he knows about, Joe from the book, looks exactly as he was at that age.

“I have written a book, all about what it’s like to look different, the story is about what it’s like everyday when you go on the playground looking different to everyone else,” he said. Kate Jones said that she had already read the book and she would recommend it to adults and children alike, because it brings up an important simple fact that everyone in society needs to learn about disability. She further said the book does this in a gentle yet matter of fact way, that makes the reader (no matter the age) reflect on disability in a respectful and empathetic way.