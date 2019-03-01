Belhar’s Reon Siyaya will take charge of the South African senior team at the Futsal World Cup in Argentina next month. Here he is pictured, top left, at the Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem Israel in 2017. Pic: Supplied

Cape Town - Although he did not get the opportunity to represent South Africa as a player, Reon Siyaya will get a taste of what it feels like to coach a national team at a World Cup. Siyaya, 37, from Belhar will take charge of the SA team at the Futsal World Cup in Argentina next month.

The selection comes as no surprise as Siyaya has been around the Futsal scene for more than a decade.

In 2017, he coached the SA under-16 team who finished in third place at the Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem, Israel.

He was also in charge of the Western Cape senior team who were crowned champions of the Provincial Challenge in 2016. In 2014, they finished in third place in the same competition.

Joining him from Cape Town will be goalkeeper Keenan Smith, defender Matthew Johannessen and striker Fazlur Taliep. The trio are part of a 12-member squad.

South Africa were exempt from qualification for the international spectacle as they are the only country in Africa who are affiliated to the World Futsal Association (Asociación Mundial de Futsal - AMF).

Siyaya said the plan is to make the nation proud.

“It is a great honour to represent your country at the highest level in Futsal. I am excited and nervous at the same time because it will be the first time SA competes at the Futsal World Cup. We not here to make up the numbers but to make the most of the opportunity. We would like to make it through the qualifying rounds and then take it from there.

"The competition is a great platform for our players to be seen by international Futsal clubs in nations that have a full blown professional leagues,” said Siyaya who believes Futsal is the best development tool for football.

“In Brazil, you play Futsal till the age of 12 before you move on to football. Most players stick to Futsal as they fall in love with the skills and quick movement. The game is quick and enhances touches, quick thinking, skills personally and an action-packed game,” he said.

Siyaya ended his Futsal career in 2014 after persistent knee injuries, but said he still wanted to be involved in the sport.

“I stepped up as assistant coach for one of the Cape Town teams in the national league. I learnt a lot from the head coach and went on a few courses to find my own style of coaching. I became the WC Futsal head coach in 2014 which helped my development as a coach,” he added.

When growing up, Siyaya looked up to the likes of former Italian goalkeeper Walter Zenga. He is now manager of Serie B outfit Venezia.

“The passion that oozed out of him and how he commanded everything was exceptional. His demand for excellence was evident and that always stuck by me,” said Siyaya, who played for the likes of Belhar Spurs FC and Vasco da Gama as a junior. He went on to win the varsity league with CPUT a few times and made the Varsity Western Cape team on a few occasions for football. On the Futsal front, he made the provincial team and played in the national league.