Belhar residents welcome land transfer for new police station

Belhar residents have welcomed the City of Cape Town’s approval for the allocation of land on which to build a new police station. On Wednesday, the City’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, confirmed the go-ahead of the transfer of a piece of land to the national government for the construction of a new police station in Belhar.

He said that the transfer was now subject to final approval by the full Council and described the move as a positive step for community safety in that community and surrounding areas. “It is confirmed that the application was discussed at a special meeting of Sub-council 5 held on 25 November 2022 and was unanimously supported. “A purchase price of R4 950 000, excluding VAT, and being 25% of the full market value of R19 800 000, is payable.

“Public safety continues to be one of our biggest priorities, and the resource challenges faced by SAPS in the Western Cape and Cape Town are well documented.” Smith said more boots on the ground, as well as police stations were needed. “We are hopeful that the discounted sale of this piece of land will see meaningful progress being made in the not-too-distant future.

“This discounted (25%) sale of land to the national government to enable them to build a new Belhar police station demonstrates the willingness of the City to support a cooperative approach to policing. Community leader Darryl Nel told the Weekend Argus a (bigger) police station in the area would assist with the high crime rate in the area. “Last year, we were advised that the land had been identified. However, the building plans are yet to be announced.

“We have been waiting for more than 10 years for a fully flexed police station, especially for the sexual offence victim rooms, which are non-existent.” Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen also welcomed the transfer of land. “This clearly demonstrates how both the City and provincial governments are working to strengthen the hand of SAPS across the Western Cape. This is truly commendable.

“Belhar, like so many other areas, is in desperate need of another station, as it is an area that is renowned for gang violence, and it is also on the top 30 murder stations in the province. “Worse still, is that it currently has a police-to-population ratio of one officer for every 1 016 residents. “I trust the process will swiftly be finalised so that the construction of this much-needed station can commence.”