Bellville South community concerned about recent gang violence

A source close to the situation, who wanted to remain anonymous, said that late on Sunday afternoon a group of youngsters went to Jonkershoek Nature Reserve to celebrate the 21st of a young woman.

“Everything started when they came back. One of the boys who was at the party went to go fetch his takkies by a friend and was stabbed by gangsters on his way home. The reason for this is because he joined the opposition instead of joining their gang. Since the incident with the boy who got stabbed everything stirred up and one thing led to the other.

“Later in the evening a fight again took place and the next day (Monday) the shooting started, as everything is about turf and drugs between gangsters. The person who got shot yesterday was part of the situation from the start,” he said.