Bellville South community concerned about recent gang violence
Bellville South police are investigating a murder after a shooting incident occurred in Zimri Street, Bellville South, on Tuesday.
A 56-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded at about 9.25pm.
A source close to the situation, who wanted to remain anonymous, said that late on Sunday afternoon a group of youngsters went to Jonkershoek Nature Reserve to celebrate the 21st of a young woman.
“Everything started when they came back. One of the boys who was at the party went to go fetch his takkies by a friend and was stabbed by gangsters on his way home. The reason for this is because he joined the opposition instead of joining their gang. Since the incident with the boy who got stabbed everything stirred up and one thing led to the other.
“Later in the evening a fight again took place and the next day (Monday) the shooting started, as everything is about turf and drugs between gangsters. The person who got shot yesterday was part of the situation from the start,” he said.
Councillor for ward nine, Mercia Kleinsmith, said Bellville South has always been a volatile red-zone area.
“I am outraged by the recent murders. Innocent lives are at risk in our communities and residents don’t feel safe in their homes. I’m doing my best to co-ordinate with SAPS and the community in order to stop the violence before it erupts,” she said.
Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said: “Bellville South police attended the crime scene where the victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. A case of murder was opened for investigation.
“Anyone with any information about this shooting incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”
Weekend Argus