Best-selling author Dan Brown’s first children’s book a ’Wild Symphony’

Cape Town - Kids and adults get to enjoy the new musical picture book by world-famous author Dan Brown as he debuts his first children’s book, “Wild Symphony”, this year.

The #1 New York Times best-selling author has created a story filled with beautifully curated music and wonderful illustrations by Susan Batori to tell the tale of Maestro Mouse and the orchestra he’s putting together.

Maestro Mouse is a musical conductor that is preparing a concert with all his friends. He’s gathering them up from across the seas to play in this spectacular orchestra he has planned. But Maestro Mouse is full of secrets and wants you to find him on each and every page. And you might also find some wisdom as he shares some sweet advice for each and every one of us.

Follow Maestro Mouse as he guides us through the story and lets us meet all of his animal friends, such as a big blue whale, speedy cheetahs, tiny beetles and graceful swans. The animals also have some secrets to share and some clues for you.

The picture book comes with a free downloadable app that allows readers to hover their smartphones over the pages to play the music to the different animals. Parents can read along to the original instrumental music composed by Brown for this interactive reading style. All of the fun beats add dimension to the story and kids are set to enjoy this more theatrical style of reading.