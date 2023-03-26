‘Bester’s escape was well orchestrated’ - Popcru

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has labelled the escape of the man dubbed the “Facebook Rapist” embarrassing, and called for heads to roll over the elaborate prison break. This comes as the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) admitted yesterday that Thabo Bester, who was serving a 75-year prison term, had escaped from what Popcru described as one of the country’s “state-of-the-art” prisons.

Bester escaped on the day he was reported to have died in his cell on May 3. The union’s spokesperson Richard Mamabolo told Weekend Argus Bester’s absconding from Mangaung Prison was well orchestrated given was it was nearly impossible to escape from the privately-run facility. Mamabolo said the breakout did not occur at a different prison with inferior infrastructure.

“It’s one of the private prisons in the country, it’s got state-of-the-art security. It’s quite embarrassing because these people clearly have resources and that means they could escape justice, by using them. “The manner in which the prisoner escaped is clear that it was orchestrated. It’s quite clear that there would have been certain people who were involved in the escape, the fact that you have somebody’s body being burnt beyond recognition, means that one person had to be compromised.” Mamabolo added that the elaborate plan spoke volumes on those involved.

“One person is killed to replace an escaped prisoner. It speaks to the rot within which certain people who were involved. “There should be a record of who was on duty at the time. This is quite disappointing that it was confirmed that the body didn’t match Bester. “There are many possibilities of who the person killed is, if he was a prisoner the facility would have found out about it sooner, but we will wait for the investigation to confirm that.”

Meanwhile, the DCS said it would cut ties with G4S, which manages the 2 928 bed prison whose contract is due to expire in June 2026. The department said they were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the getaway. “On 3 May, 2022, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) received a report from Mangaung Correctional Centre, indicating that offender (Thabo) Bester committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell at about 3.25am,” spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Recorded as an unnatural death, the standard operating procedures dictated that an investigation be launched and the incident be reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS). Nxumalo added that a post-mortem conducted on the body revealed that it was an adult male with blunt force trauma to his head. “The post-mortem report further revealed that there were no signs of smoke inhalation in the body. Furthermore, it uncovered that the pancreas and the spleen in the body were in the early stages of decomposition,” Nxumalo explained.

“Over and above that, the DNA sequencing with a person identified to be the mother of Bester failed to indicate a common ancestor, or a match. Based on the above, a plausible conclusion will mean that the said body referred to above is not of Thabo Bester. This is the basis upon which the DCS investigation report concluded that Bester escaped from lawful custody on 3 May, 2022.” The department said it was now appealing to the public to help trace his whereabouts. “DCS is appealing to the public to assist with any information that may lead to the rearrest of Bester. Such information should be provided to the nearest police station or a correctional services facility.

“No stone will be left unturned in getting to the bottom of Thabo Bester’s escape and there will be serious consequences for any party involved.” He stated that G4S had been in partnership with the department for more than 21 years but the relationship would end. “This contract commenced with operations on 1 July, 2001 and will end on 30 June, 2026. DCS has no intention of extending the contract beyond the expiry date.

Prisons watchdog Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) spokesperson Emerantia Cupido said they were conducting their own investigation. “We started investigating when we heard the death was unnatural as per our mandate. And we are still waiting for the report as the investigation has not yet been completed,” she said. Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee told the Weekend Argus people have to be held accountable for this matter.

“There needs to be serious consequences. This is unacceptable. This is incompetence. Bester needs to be recaptured and anyone with information needs to come forward. “His escape should be fully probed and anyone who assisted should also be arrested, charged and convicted.” Bester was sentenced to life at the Western Cape High Court in 2012 for the murder of Johannesburg model and car saleswoman Nomfundo Tyhulu. He was slapped with an additional 25 years on a charge of aggravated armed robbery related to possessions that he took from Tyhulu after killing her. Tyhulu, 23 was found with stab wounds to the chest at a bed-and-breakfast in Cape Town.