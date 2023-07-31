Big book festival solely for self publishing launches in SA

The launch of one of Africa’s first big book festivals in August this year dedicated solely to self-published authors highlights a changing book-publishing landscape. Fringe Fireside Chats (FFC) is launching in the Western Cape’s Helderberg region on August 11 this year and is expected to draw some of the country’s most esteemed indie authors, self-publishing service providers and readers interested in self-published works.

The unique three-day festival, which will celebrate self-expression, self-published authors and the beauty of the Helderberg region, will run from August 11 to 13. It will include 37 self-published, small and unaffiliated authors and speakers as well as some of the country’s top self-publishing service providers, ranging from one-stop bigger companies to one-man-show freelancers, so there is something for everyone’s self-publishing pocket. Organiser Leslie Downie says in the past self-publishing carried the stigma of being inferior in quality when compared to works published in the more traditional press.

This, however, she says, is not the current landscape and self-publishing is really taking on a prestigious role in the book world as can be seen from books such as The Cape Town Bibliophile Society’s self publication of Irma Stern’s Bookplates. So, she says, the ground-breaking festival comes at just the right time as more writers are open and excited about this route. The spotlight will be on self-published books and those who want to read self-published authors or who want to self publish. PICTURE: Canva The festival launch this year has attracted authors ranging from serious bibliophiles to poets, eccentrics and even mountaineers, plus a suite of service providers from book publishers and printers, to editors, ghost writers, illustrators and book-cover designers. Attendees will get to hear first-hand from self-published authors such as Rob Caskie, Jessica Mtsweni and Shiloh Noone about their journey from story idea to published book.

Service providers will give in-depth talks on things such as how it is now possible for self-publishing authors to print just one hard copy, and then upload it for print on a demand-only basis (after there is a sale) through outlets like Takealot, instead of the old system of huge costs for bulk printing. There will also be talks on topics such as copyright laws and even down to the smallest aspect of getting your ISBN number, amongst others. Events will be held at some of the best Helderberg’s wine farms such as Lourensford, Morgenster and Vergelegen and also the Playhouse, Erinvale Golf Club, the Somerset West Library, and even the Helderberg Nature Reserve.

Attendees looking to pair the event with a short getaway in the area will also be privy to accommodation and restaurants specials for the weekend. There will also be the prestigious Fringe Fireside Chats 2023 short story competition launch award on the Friday. The fringe festival is starting off small this year, says Downie, however it will become an annual event that will also establish Helderberg as a winter destination for local and foreign tourism. “We want to grow this into an international book festival for indie authors and also encourage foreigners to come to our festival and then use our self-publishing service providers remotely thereafter,” says Downie.