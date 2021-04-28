Biker’s legacy lives on in charity drive

Cape Town – The Charl Munnik Foundation for Kids is welcoming bikers from Worcester and surrounding areas to join the Syndicate MC Boland on a bike ride on May 8 to raise funds for new bedding for the Steinthal Children's Home in Tulbagh.

Two days before his tragic death, Charl Munnik requested a wish list from the Steinthal Children's Home to help improve the lives of the children. Sadly, he never got the chance to see the wish list as he was shot dead during an armed robbery in his jewellery store in Worcester.

Suzanne Haylett, Munnik's half sister, founded the Charl Munnik Foundation for kids to carry on his legacy and continue where Munnik left off.

“My brother was a biker at heart and soul, so it was a very natural decision that our foundation's first social event should be a bike run. We want to give each of the 150 children at Steinthal Children's Home in Tulbagh a set of new bedding so that the children can sleep warm this winter.”

“The Syndicate MC Boland is going to bring every child a new sleeping pillow. We have volunteer helpers helping us collect a duvet inner, duvet cover and fitted sheet for a single bed. Unfortunately, we have not been able to get enough bedding donated so far,” said Haylett

The bikers will gather at Ultra City N1 outside Worcester at 9 am and leave for the Steinthal Children's Home 9.30 am. At 10.30am the bikers will arrive at Steinthal Children's Home for a barbecue and a picnic prepared particularly for the kids. There will also be a Praise and Worship session for youth, which is open to the public. Visitors should bring educational toys for the kids, as well as board games, cards, and other games.

The Charl Munnik Foundation for Kids welcomes any bedding donations for the children. If you'd like to donate but do not live in the region, you can do so by visiting the Charl Munnik Foundation's website at charlmunnikfoundation.org.for more information.

