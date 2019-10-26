The pupils at the school, which was built a year ago, rehearsed a performance for the American couple.
“They had planned a warm welcome for the philanthropist, but due to the heavy rain, they couldn’t give one of the world’s richest men a South African welcome,” said Andile Lili of Ses’khona People’s Rights Movement.
The Gates foundation has pledged close to R77 500 to the school, which has more than 1 000 pupils.
The couple also visited a crèche in Site B informal settlement, which once struggled with flooding and sewage leaks that caused health hazards.