Birthday celebration for little boy whose mother was murdered

Cape Town - A community has made the birthday of a five-year-old boy special after his mother was shot and killed while washing dishes inside her home last month. Mishka Hendricks was a mom of three little boys.

On May 17, Hendricks was washing dishes inside her Wendy house in Tiny Court in St Montagu’s Village near Lavender Hill, when she was struck in the head by a stray bullet. Mishka’s son, Zion, celebrated his crown birthday on June 5. The area has been plagued by sporadic gang shootings in the past few weeks, with close to 10 people shot.

It is for this reason that community leaders together with the slain woman’s family planned a party for Zion. The boy was showered with gifts, cakes, and he and his siblings were treated to a trip to McDonald’s. Marlene Satarien, who runs a soup kitchen called Abundant Life Feeding Angels, was Hendricks’ best friend.

Satarien also assists Ralph Bouwers, of the NPO the Guardians of the National Treasure, with activities for children. With the rise in gang violence, Satarien said she felt it was important to make the little boy feel special after he lost his mother. “Gang violence is rising in Lavender Hill and innocent people are killed on a daily basis, one must be too scared to set foot out in the community,” she said, while also speaking on behalf of Hendricks’ family.

Mishka Hendricks was murdered. SUPPLIED “Sadly, my best friend Mishka Fredericks was gunned down in her home and no one was arrested. “We still doubt that she was shot by a stray bullet as there were other people inside the house at the time of the shooting. “Only God knows what happened that night of the 17th of May.

“Mishka was laid to rest on May 29 and June 5, was her middle child's crown birthday and it was a birthday without a mother.” Satarien added the children had been placed in the care of their grandparents after losing their mother and that gang violence had destroyed families. “They were without a home (children) and now the five-year-old and the eldest son will live with the grandparents while the baby will be with the father,” she said.

“This is so tragic that three boys will grow up without a mother. My plea is that communities must stand up and fight for our families. “Our children see gangsters as heroes while fathers should be the heroes who do not have their backs on their children. “We as an Abundant Life Feeding Angels are feeding 200 children twice a week and we are trying to change the mindset of these innocent children before they fall prey to gangsterism.

“We started a children's care programme to keep them off the streets. “They come to draw and read, play, read at the hub, for two hours before they are fed food from our soup kitchen. “Mishka children are missing her a lot.

“I am pleading for help so that children can be kept positively occupied and people can be fed regularly. Bouwers gave the birthday boy a bicycle. He added celebrating the boy’s birthday helped to spread positivity in the community.