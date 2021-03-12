Bishops College rocked by fresh sex scandal

Cape Town - A video of a Bishops Diocesan College pupil allegedly raping another Grade 8 pupil has been doing the rounds on social media this week. On the video, a boy can be heard screaming while another boy, who filmed the video, is laughing while the violation takes place. The school said in a statement they are aware of a video circulating on social media that involves 15-year-old boys from the school. This incident is being investigated on an urgent basis, the statement said. “Where the conduct of our learners is inappropriate or amounts to a serious charge of misconduct, the school will not hesitate to act immediately,” the school said in the statement.

The statement said the school is taking immediate steps to determine what transpired.

However, Bishops said there is information to suggest the allegations being made on social media are incorrect and have the potential to cause harm, especially to the children involved.

“We therefore urge all involved to treat social media claims with caution and sensitivity until the truth and accuracy of the incident are determined.”

According to the school, the boys and their parents are being communicated with, and as the incident involves children and is under investigation at the moment, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

In 2019, former Bishop’s teacher Fiona Viotti was reported to the police for her alleged sexual misconduct with at least five pupils from as far back as 2013.

