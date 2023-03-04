Blame game as to who must account for the refugees and councillor wants them out

NO MAN’S LAND Cape Town - Newly elected Kensington ward councillor Cheslyn Steenberg has vowed to remove refugees/foreign nationals from the Wingfield Refugee Camp as he embarks on his first 100 days in office.

Steenberg said the community had never welcomed them and it made no sense that they were “dumped here.” “A lot is happening around that tent and I have made a promise to have them gone within my first 100 days in the office and I am going to make sure this happens.” A resident at the camp Bernim Mbu said: “This is ongoing in South Africa, Xenophobia is institutionalized in this country; and is eating and spreading like a cankerworm with Operation Dudula that is noted for their hatred against foreign nationals.

“Since the beginning of this sit-in protest which started in October 2019 there had never been any time that we opted for the South Africa government instead of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to listen to our plight. If it was so, we would have taken our protest to the Parliament instead of congregating at the offices of the UN.” Authorities who were hands-on during the initial relocations from outside the UNHCR building in the CBD, have distanced themselves from responsibility for the refugees. The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille’s spokesperson, Zara Nicholson, said: “The marquee was erected by the City of Cape Town and was handed over to the Department of Home Affairs to manage in September 2022.”

City’s spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo, said: “The City neither owns, operates nor bears the costs of the Wingfield refugee site any longer. This is the responsibility of the national government, specifically the Department of Public Works and the Department of Home Affairs.” Faraga Augustines said, “We feel this is one of the xenophobic stunts we’ve always been exposed to from time to time. Even if they move us from here, no community will accept us. There’ll always be excuses hence we say to the government, help us get back home. We are willing to go die there rather than being treated indecently for no reason,” he said Living conditions at the refugee camp are reportedly deteriorating and slowly becoming unbearable, posing a risk to the squatters’ health and welfare. Picture: SUPPLIED Laura Padoan, spokesperson for the UNHCR, said, “The UNHCR will assist those refugees willing to return voluntarily to their home countries, where it is safe to do so, and we have also offered community reintegration packages for the most vulnerable.”