Mirtle Verrooi and her partner Andrew Koopman are still waiting to move into the house they were promised two years ago.

Cape Town - A fifty-nine-year-old blind and disabled woman continues to live in squalor after more than two years of “empty promises”. Mirtle Verrooi, who lives in a shack in Happy Valley, has been promised a proper home in a government housing project.

However, as she is blind and unable to walk, the provincial departments of human settlements and social development were to together draw up a plan to meet her special housing needs, which they have not yet done.

Weekend Argus first published her story in 2017.

Now, two years after Verrooi was promised the home, she and her live-in partner say they will only “believe it when we see the keys to the house”.

“No officials have been to see us in the last two years; we are not sure what is happening but we will wait and see what happens - for now we will continue to live as we have been doing for all the years,” said Andrew Koopman, Verrooi’s partner.

The couple’s neighbour, Monwabisi Samke, confirmed that there had been no intervention since 2017, when government officials “came and made empty promises”.

“We also don’t believe that they will be moved any time soon, especially since elections have passed,” he said.

Verrooi continues to use the wheelchair she inherited from her late father when she is not using a crate to move around in her one-room shack.

Bleeding blood vessels behind her eyes have caused her blindness. Her only options are to have her eyes removed or left as they are. She needs a home with mobility aids and nutritious food. Presently she depends on handouts and assistance from neighbours, who allegedly often steal her grant.

Muneera Allie, spokesperson for the provincial department of human settlements, confirmed that “Verrooi has not been moved yet”.

“Verrooi will be moved during May. The department is facilitating a number of relocations to this particular development,” said Allie.

“The department has submitted applications to the City of Cape Town and Eskom to connect respective services (water and electricity).

“These applications are tied to the particular beneficiaries/individuals. Beneficiaries are moved into their houses as we receive approvals from these authorities.”

Weekend Argus