Blind SA takes government to task over limited access to braille books

Blind SA says the blind and visually impaired in South Africa are currently suffering a book famine as less than 0.5% of published works are available in accessible formats like braille. Through an online petition, they are calling for the government to urgently deal with this matter.

Jace Nair, CEO of Blind SA, claimed that this suffering is the result of the South African government's refusal to ratify a global agreement that would facilitate the creation and international transfer of books specially designed for those who are blind or visually impaired, despite a Constitutional Court order. ‘’The government initially attributed its failure to ratify the Marrakesh Treaty to South Africa's copyright rules, which forbade the publication of books in braille or other formats usable by people who are blind without the author's or publisher's consent. The Constitutional Court issued a ruling in September 2022 that created an exception to the Copyright Act clause, allowing the government to ratify the Treaty freely,” said Nair. Nair said despite over a year having passed since the Constitutional Court ruling, the South African government has made little progress toward ratification, choosing instead to leave the country's blind and visually impaired citizens in the dark in ways.

“The time has come to demonstrate to the government the power of the people by pressing it to sign and ratify the Marrakesh Treaty and finally provide braille and other books in accessible formats to people who are blind and visually impaired in South Africa. We have done everything legally possible to pressure the government to treat blind and visually impaired people fairly in that country,” said Nair. Asked when the department will rectify this matter, Phuti Mabelebele, Chief Director: Advocacy and Mainstreaming Rights at the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), said they would coordinate all stakeholders and provide further advice to the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC) to commence and finalise the process of rectifying the Marrakesh Treaty. She said the implementation of the Constitutional Court judgment is the sole responsibility of DTIC.