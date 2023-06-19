Blood shortage in the Western Cape, urgent intervention needed

Cape Town - The Western Cape Blood Service is experiencing a critical blood shortage and donors are needed to donate blood urgently.

The Western Cape Blood Services made the urgent appeal on Monday. Marike Carli, the public relations manager at the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) is appealing to donors to donate blood as stocks are critically low. “The winter is having a severe effect on our blood stocks and we are amid a severe blood stock shortage. There is a critical shortage in the O and B blood groups, with only a two-day supply left.

“A-positive blood stocks are also under severe pressure as only a three-day supply is left. WCBS always aims to have a blood stock level of five days. The winter weather is not conducive to going out, and with the continuing storms in Cape Town, we are seeing the effects on their blood stocks. Blood donors suffer from colds and flu during this time and can subsequently not donate blood – up until the resolution of their symptoms,” she said. During June, WCBS celebrates National Blood Donor Month, as they aim to raise awareness about the importance of voluntary blood donation and the critical importance of a safe, sustainable blood supply. Thousands of patients require life-saving blood transfusion daily in South Africa. Aside from accident and other trauma-related transfusions, patients also need transfusions to correct a low platelet count, patients suffering from immunodeficiency disorders, undergoing chemotherapy or awaiting a bone marrow transplant, during childbirth and even those undergoing heart surgeries. Blood is needed every day for patients in need.