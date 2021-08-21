Blouberg restaurant shows that allegations of racism were not true

Blowfish restaurant in Bloubergstrand has denied allegations of racist practices and said that the patrons who complained on social media got it all wrong. Last week, the Weekend Argus published a story about patrons who accused the restaurant of declining bookings on Women’s Day based on their race.

The restaurant is owned by the Singer Group, which also owns other restaurants, hotels and travel agencies. Chief executive of the group Brian Singer opened his bookings and Covid-19 register for that day and it showed there were patrons from all races inside the restaurant. Vuyiseka Feni had claimed that she made a telephone booking and was told there was no opening yet her friend with a Caucasian accent made a booking and was successful. “Later, a friend of mine sent me a screenshot of how another lady was told it’s fully booked when she used her African name, but when she used a Caucasian name, all of a sudden they have availability. So I asked another friend of mine, Stacy Anderson, to call and make a booking for 4.30pm. Stacy got the 4.30pm reservation.”

Feni said they spent 30 minutes getting any assistance when they were at the restaurant. However, video footage screenshots seen by the paper showed that they spent around 17 minutes before leaving. Blowfish restaurant denies allegations of racism Another woman from Milnerton who only identified herself as Vuyokazi said she made a booking using her African name but was told the place was fully booked. She later made a booking using the name Sarah and her booking was accepted. Vuyokazi argued that the response when she initially made the reservation said it was fully booked for the day.

Singer said that the incidents had nothing to do with race and there were reasonable explanations for people’s requests being denied. “We denied bookings from every race as shown by the booking system. Women’s Day was our busiest day and we were running a special. The situation was extremely fluid and bookings were received and cancelled the entire day. “With regards to Ms Feni’s booking, she was looking for a 4pm booking and her friend Ms Anderson eventually secured a 4.30pm booking.”

Another woman, Bridget Bam, made a booking using her African name (Thembi) to test the waters. She was told the restaurant was full but when she used husband Brian Mbeka’s email address, she was told a table was available outside. Blowfish pointed out that Mbeka, a black patron, had secured a booking. “It is important to note the times of these requests. Vuyokazi made her booking at 12.20pm for 5.30pm. The restaurant was fully booked for that time. ’Sarah’s’ request was at 12.52pm for 4.30pm. The restaurant had an opening at that time. Thembi made her request at 2.59pm for 4.30pm. We were fully booked. Brian’s request at 3.03pm was for 5pm, which is why we were able to accommodate his request,” he explained.

Following the allegations, the restaurant said it received threats of protests. Singer admitted that the response to patrons could have been phrased differently but said there was nothing about them denying people service because of their race. “There are definitely lessons for us here but we would like to assure the public that we do not discriminate against any race and everyone is welcomed to our restaurant. It is quite clear from the documents that the requests for tables were received at different times and tables were requested for different times, which is the only reason the reservation requests were accepted or declined. The decision was based on a table being available for the time requested, and was not based on the race of the person requesting,” said Singer.