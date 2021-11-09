Body of man, 49, discovered by passer-by in Manenberg

Cape Town - Manenberg police are investigating a murder after the body of a man was found close to Primrose Park on Monday. The body of Eugene Wyngaard, 49, was discovered by a passer-by close to a school in Manenberg yesterday.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a gunshot wound to the head of Wyngaard. His mother, Edith, said: “Factory patrol security personnel was doing his rounds and came across the body thinking he was asleep and realised that my son was dead. Later on, a person who lives in the area passed by the body and came to tell us. My son and son-in-law, along with my grandson, went to confirm that it was Eugene. “He was a very good person, and I’ve lost gold. He looked after me, and I loved him very much.”

A family friend, Amina Abrahams, said they grew up together. “I felt very heartsore (when I heard about his death) because he could not even hurt a fly. He was very pleasant and would always assist me where he could. Eugene always went to the shop for my father as he was disabled. “He was not a gangster, and justice needs to be served as our safety is important. Since he was unemployed, Eugene always collected plastic bottles and scrap and would take it to the scrapyard in exchange for money. We need more security in place, and stricter measures need to be put in place, especially when it comes to innocent people getting murdered,” she said.

This was the second murder to take place within a space of hours after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in Oliver Tambo Drive in Manenberg on Sunday night. An activist against crime and violence in the Western Cape, Roegshanda Pascoe, said they had lived it over and over again, and it speaks to safety and security in these areas. “Safety and security is non-existent in these areas, which needs to be changed,” she said.