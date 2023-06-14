Body of man killed inside home discovered days later

Cape Town - The community of Mitchells Plain is reeling after the decomposing body of a resident who had died days earlier was discovered. Friends of the man, who cannot be identified, were forced to break into his home after they could not reach him.

Police said they believed the man had been attacked inside of his home. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie explained: “Mitchells Plain Police opened a murder docket for further investigation following the discovery of the body of a 40-year-old man in Ferrari Crescent, Beacon Valley on June 12 at about 4.05am. “Preliminary information suggests that friends of the deceased had to break into the house to gain entrance to the body that was lying on the lounge floor.

“The body was found with head wounds and had already succumbed to death. Based on the strong scent on scene and the state of the body, it is believed the deceased could have been killed more than a day before the discovery was made. “An autopsy will be conducted on the body to determine the cause and possible time of death. The motive and circumstances form part of the investigation.” A neighbour who asked not to be identified said they were shocked by the discovery.

“He was apparently inside the house for between four and five days,” said the resident. “We have now learnt it is a murder case.” In the country’s latest crime statistics, the murder rate increased by 206 and stood at 6289 cases in the reporting period of the fourth quarter.