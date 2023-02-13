Cape Town - Residents of Kosovo are in shock after waking up to news of the discovery of a body of an unidentified man at the doorstep of a community member. The man is presumed to have drowned in a body of water formed by overflowing drains around the area.

Dali Mbiyozo said that she heard noises around 11pm as if someone was throwing water into the dam. “I heard footsteps then movement from the water but it was quiet after that. When I woke up this morning I found a dead man in front of my gate. I screamed calling for other neighbours to come and see,” she said. It has been a month since the water formed a dam in the area.

Residents have to wear gumboots when walking around, some even wear them inside their houses as some of the water seeps into their home. Residents said that they were not even able to go to a nearby shop because the water has covered the area around it, making it hard to get in. Community leaders in Kosovo said that they had been reporting the problem to the authorities but there had been no permanent solution.

“What happened here is sad, we were not expecting to lose one of our community members because of this water. It looks like the man drowned to death in this dam,” said one of the leaders Thulani Gxaga. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Samora Machel police had registered an inquest. “A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” said Twigg.