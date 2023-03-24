Bogus doctors busted

There is no way to hide for bogus doctors in the country as the Health Professions Council of South Africa is carrying out a clampdown of so-called bogus doctors. Their first stop was in Welkom where a man practising as a clinical psychologist was busted.

Head of corporate affairs at the HSPCA, Christopher Tsatsawane, explained police was called to the scene. “On Thursday 23 March , the Inspectorate Office and Saps conducted a joint operation at the Goldfields Healthcare, where Mr Themba Malebo was found practising as a clinical psychologist while not registered with the HPCSA. Mr Malebo has been working at the practice since July 2022.” Tsatsawane added in a second bust, a man from the Congo operated as a medical practitioner.

“In another inspection, the inspectorate office in collaboration with the Crime Prevention and the Crime Intelligence Units of the police led to the arrest of a Congolese national, Mr Benjamin Malonga, who has also been practising while not registered with Council. “Mr Malonga is employed by Dr Mavungu, a medical practitioner who is registered with the HPCSA. Both bogus practitioners were arrested for (allegedly) contravening Section 17(1) of the Health Professions Act, 56 of 1974.” Tsatsawane explained Malonga appeared before the Kathu Magistrate’s Court on Mondayand he remains in police custody until the next court appearance on March 28. Dr Mavungu has been reported to the HPCSA’s Complaints Handling Unit for misconduct.”

He added that the Inspectorate Office ensures that unregistered healthcare professionals do not practise, and that bogus healthcare professionals are investigated, exposed and criminally charged. Practitioners are encouraged to employ practitioners registered with the HPCSA. Last year, Weekend Argus reported that the body a medical doctor, known as Dr Pedro Emmanuel Ngwashele, 39, had been discovered in the boot of a car in Gugulethu.

Police confirmed that the possible motive was extortion. Ngwashele had previously been arrested in 2019 following an investigation and inspection by the HPCSA where he claimed that he had obtained his doctorate in the Congo. Ngwashele wasn’t registered with the HPCSA and was subsequently arrested.