The Springbok captain and his wife have two children, Nicholas and Keziah. Nicholas was born two months premature but has grown into a healthy boy.
Kolisi, who often visits the neonatal intensive care unit at Groote Schuur Hospital to empathise with mothers, understands the trauma associated with having a child in a critical condition.
In a video message, he said: “We are parents of a ‘premmie’ baby and we understand what it feels like. We love the work the Newborns Trust is doing. Everyone needs to help because there is so much work to be done to save these babies.”
Statistics show that one in seven infants are born prematurely in South Africa and that prematurity is the leading cause of death in children under the age of 5.