Book instils good financial habits in children

“Nala and the Invest Piggy Bank” by Gugu Sidaki is a good book to begin teaching these sound financial habits as it allows parent and child interaction, while providing practical saving tools that assist the parent and child.

Sidaki believes that a child who understands how money works is a child who is well prepared for the future. The earlier these concepts are taught, the easier it will be to instil healthy financial habits.

The book is highly recommended by Old Mutual in its top three recommendations of books that teach children saving at a young age. The book makes understanding financial principles simple. It’s part of the Nala Financial Literacy series, and teaches basic concepts such as sharing and investing in an engaging way.

Sidaki said: “The Nala series is a great way to introduce the topic of money and personal finance to children in an easy, non-threatening way. We use everyday examples to demonstrate how to budget, save, share (philanthropy) and invest for the future. Every parent with young children should be having these conversations with their children and this is one avenue of doing so.”