Book relates true story of building and flying a plane

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town -A young Cape Town girl’s dream of building and flying a plane has been turned into a book. Megan Werner was part of the U-Dream Global Project Cape To Cairo, where they built and flew an aeroplane from Cape Town to Cairo in Egypt. The author of the Afrikaans book called As jy Droom translated to If you Dream is Daniella van Heerden. “The book is based on a young girl’s adventure and the amazing adventure she went on,” she said. Van Heerden said Werner came from a family of pilots and her love for aeroplanes came at a very young age. She said the young pilots built the plane from scratch and flew it to Cairo.

“It was amazing that young teenagers built an aeroplane and flew it, and so we took this adventure and made it into a story book that children can read,” she said.

She said it was something that had never been done before and they thought it should not just end in them going on this adventure but that it should have a lasting impact.

A narrative non-fiction book, Van Heerden said it’s based on a true story but written in the style of a story book.

“It is aimed at young readers that can read Afrikaans and they will enjoy it because it is based on a true story, which is aimed at inspiring,” she said.

Van Heerden said Werner’s dream is to inspire the youth of South Africa and show them that if you believe it, you can do it, because she was teased at school for dreaming of building an aeroplane and flying it but she did.

She said another important fact which is in the book is the fact that Werner’s father who was on their supporting aeroplane died after it crashed during the adventure.

You can get the book in most bookstores and the prices vary depending on which store one buys it from.

Weekend Argus