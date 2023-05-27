Book teaches children about heritage and identity

Joy Harjo reanimated one of her most well-known poems Remember into a new children’s book. Harjo is author of 10 books of poetry, several plays, children's books and two memoirs. She has also produced seven award-winning music albums and edited several anthologies.

Her iconic poem Remember, illustrated by Michaela Goade, invites young readers to pause and reflect on the wonder of the world around them and to remember the importance of their place in it. The picture book adaptation of the renowned poem encourages young readers to reflect on family, nature and their heritage. The author urges children to pay close attention to who they are, the world they were born into and how all inhabitants of Earth are connected.

Goade, drawing from her Tlingit culture, has created vivid illustrations that make the words come alive in an engaging and accessible way. Harjo said that the book brought into existence old knowledge that has always been there. “I think if you go to the root of cultures, it could be Americans, Africans or Asians. The basic tenets are often pretty much the same,” she said.

She believes that people, animals, plants and every living thing on this Earth are one despite the differences. A quote from the book that reminds children of where they come and how they must embrace it: Remember you are all people and all people

are you. Remember you are this universe and this universe is you.

Remember all is in motion, is growing, is you. Remember language comes from this. Remember the dance language is, that life is.

Remember. “These words, these reminders are reminding me and us sort of who we are and that we are part of everything and also about the power of language,” added Harjo. The timeless poem, paired with magnificent paintings, makes a picture book that is a true celebration of life and the human role within it.