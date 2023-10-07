Book teaches children about seasons

Celebrate the seasons with an original board book by Emily Winfield Martin. The book is suitable for three-year-old kids.

Winfield Martin is known as a New York Times best-selling author and illustrator of other books like, Dream Animals, Day Dreamers, The Wonderful Things You Will Be and The Littlest Family's Big Day. Her latest 26-page book consists of all seasons and the times in which each season takes place. From Springtime fun to cozy Winter, this book captures the adorableness of a diverse cast of babies in the beauty of all four seasons.

With simple text and irresistible art, this light-hearted book will bring a smile to parents and the youngest readers alike. This heart-warming picture book is from the point of view of a parent who is eager to see the development of their child. The parent questions who their child will become and what interests they will possess.

Comments from parents that have already read the book to their kids: “"So very exquisite, my little boy adores this one. We have a swiftly growing collection of Emily's books,” Leigh Talley. "So lovely, it reminds me of the beautiful books I had as a child,“ Juliet Crane.