Booze worth half-a-million rand seized from Cape tavern flouting lockdown rules

Cape Town - A Dunoon tavern owner's scheme to take his business to his clients while they were confined to their homes by the 21-day national lockdown has backfired badly.

The man is out of R500 000 worth of stock after police confiscated alcohol being sold in contravention of the regulations governing the national lockdown on Friday.

According to metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons, officials were tipped off at 2.30 pm about alcohol that was being sold from a vehicle in the area.

“Officers soon found the Hyundai Getz and after a short pursuit, cornered the vehicle and arrested two men for failing to remain confined being as per the lockdown regulations,” Solomons said.

While being questioned about the alcohol, the suspects then gave an address for a tavern in the same area.