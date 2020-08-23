Boy, 5, walks 50km for athletes

AGE is but a number for Michael Allcock. The 5-year-old Kenilworth resident recently raised R6 500 by walking 50km in his neighbourhood for Stellenbosch University’s #Train4Fees campaign. It took just over two months for him to walk the 50km. The campaign aims to help student athletes who have lost financial backing due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. To date Stellenbosch University has raised more than R800 000 through fund-raisers with a target of R2 million.

Michael's mother, Candice Egan, who works in the development and alumni relations division at the university, said: “Although he doesn’t completely grasp the campaign, Michael has an understanding that what he does will help big kids go to school.

“I thought this might be a good way of getting rid of some excess energy and all for a good cause.”

Egan described her son, who attends Barkly House Pre-Primary School in Kenilworth, as enthusiastic and full of energy.

“Michael is kind and gentle and an absolute joker. He is very empathetic for someone so young.

“He enjoys jumping, climbing and making things. I would like my children to learn the importance of sharing and develop empathy for people who are less fortunate.

“As they grow older, they will hopefully realise that anyone can make a difference by doing the little that they can.”

Egan added: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who has contributed so far, and hoping for a good solid push as we head into the last stretch of the campaign.

“By supporting the education of a young adult (or child), you are not only changing their lives but those of everyone around them.

"Education is the key to the economic prosperity of a country.”

Sport fund-raising manager at Stellenbosch University, Hans Scriba, said: “We currently have over 300 student athletes who have applied for financial assistance and we would ideally want to help all of them”.

If you would like to help, email [email protected]

*This story was first featured in the Weekend Argus Jellybean Journal.