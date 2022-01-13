Brackenfell cop accused of raping domestic violence victim he was assisting

A 26-year-old Brackenfell woman was allegedly raped by an on duty police officer who was called to rescue her from domestic violence on Sunday. According to EFF Cape Metro, the woman went to the Brackenfell police station to open a case of assault against her boyfriend and when she arrived at the police station she neither received any attention nor assistance.

“Due to the failure of the police to assist her, she went back to the abusive partner. Whilst at her partner’s place she called the police again as the situation was becoming unbearable and overwhelming for her,” explained EFF spokesperson Andiswa Madikazi. She further stated that the police officer arrived at the place where she made the call from and after having assessed the situation the officer offered to take her to a safer location. “Instead of driving to a safe location, the officer drove to a different location where he raped her and then threatened to kill her if she goes public about it or reports him.”

Sources close to the case said the officer did not use protection while raping the woman. “When he was done with this shameful and callous act he used the J-88 form to try and erase the evidence of his crime. This inhumane and criminal act is a stark reminder of why thousands of rape cases are not reported in the country,” added Madikazi. “The EFF in the Cape Metro condemns this inhumane act committed by the officer who used his authority to take advantage of a vulnerable girl and rape her.”

The Weekend Argus has established that the officer was positively identified by the victim but is yet to be arrested or suspended. There are unconfirmed reports that the officer is currently in the Eastern Cape. Madikazi said her party will not let this crime go unchallenged and will fight until justice is served. “We wish to register our disappointment and anger on the SAPS and IPID for their failure to arrest their own criminal up until this point, therefore we call on the Western Cape Commissioner of Police and IPID to immediately arrest this sex predator and rotten potato who tarnishes the name of the police service. Why must it take a whole week to arrest a person who works with them?”

IPID spokesperson Grace Langa said they were aware of the matter. “We have resumed with our investigations and investigations are at a sensitive and advanced stage, therefore, we will not be able to release more details otherwise we might end up jeopardising our case.” Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed that a rape case against the officer was opened at Brackenfell police station and is currently under investigation by the IPID.