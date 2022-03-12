Bread and gas supply becomes a dire need as life in Ukraine deteriorates

Cape Town - “Russians are not letting people in need receive water and food, they are just killing Ukrainians, it is actually genocide of Ukrainian nation.” These are the chilling words of Victoria Field who has been in the war-torn city of Kyiv for 16 days.

She said Ukrainians have turned to Facebook, creating posts to find their loved ones. Field received a desperate message from her friends in Hostomel as Russians invaded the town a week ago, pleading for help from humanitarian organisations like the Red Cross. The Weekend Argus has been in contact with Field, who lived in South Africa for 15 years but left for Ukraine, from her home in Gqebera, on February 23 to visit her son, unaware that in just a few hours she would be stuck in a worn-torn city.

Now while seeking refuge with a friend, she has to fight to survive as supplies such as bread run out. “There are a lot of Russian troops around,” she said. “Today we hear explosions. The city is in defence mode. They are patrolling streets and trenches are being prepared.

“We have been in the shops and the shops are becoming empty, there is not all the selection of food and there are not enough drivers to do the logistics and the biggest problem currently is to find bread because when bread arrives in the shop, it sells out very quickly.” Translating her friends’ Ukrainian words to the newspaper, Field, close to tears, said: “Guys, we are very deep under, it is cold, the Russians are here, they are walking in the yards and they are checking out buildings. “I do not believe that we can come out of here, guys please reach out to all organisations, Red Cross, we need humanitarian convoy for civilians.”

Field said supplies such as gas and water for Ukrainians living in towns which had been bombed and invaded were scarce and that families had taken to social media to find their family and that the killings continued. “Today (March 11) is day 16, of Russian full-scale invasion into Ukraine, in Kyiv where the sounds of explosion are coming closer to our area,” she said. “At night we can see the red sky.

“During the day, it is more peaceful but you can see the long queues to the shops. “Long queues to pharmacies and banks do not work. We have seen queues where there is humanitarian help and it is mainly food. It is painful to be separated from family and friends, because you do not know what is going to happen. “There are three towns, one Hostomel, which is surrounded by Russian troops. People do not have water or gas there or power, there is no connection there. On Facebook, people have created pages to help find their relatives searching for their mother and son and there are thousands of messages like this. Today, it is minus seven degrees, it is like frost and people are underground without any power or warmth.

“Gas is being switched off and Russians damaged the pipes. What has happened, an aerial bomb was dropped at the children’s hospital and maternity unit, it is absolutely war crime, it is inhumane to fight with pregnant women. “How can a baby be dangerous to a Russian soldier? Russians are not letting people in need receive water and food, they are just killing Ukrainians, it is actually genocide of Ukrainian nation.” The reality of war has become harsh as medical supplies become scarce and the fight for survival continues.

For Yulia Tishchenko, it’s like a ticking time bomb while she is separated from her family. A few days ago, a high-rise building which is 500 metre away from her home was bombed. “The situation is difficult, shops, pharmacies, little by little began to work, selling what they have at the moment. Essential goods sold out from the very beginning (matches, salt, sugar, flour). There are huge queues everywhere: for food, water, pharmacies, pet stores, ATMs, gas stations (if at all it is possible to find working ones).

“Under these conditions, you stand in line, hoping that you will still buy what you need, but there is not enough. “Many sell goods for cash, bank cards are not accepted everywhere. “Withdrawing cash is difficult, and to pay with a bank card you have to stand even longer ...

“I arrived in Kherson before February 24 to help my mother and grandmother. I live and work in the city of Dnipro. Since that time, it is no longer possible to leave the city, my family remained in the Dnieper, today the first missile strikes were there as well. “In Kherson, the first strikes before the occupation hit a high-rise building in my area, which is 500 metres from my house. I am very worried that we are not together. “Kherson residents are fighting, every day they go to rallies, to show that we are all Ukraine.”

IOL reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there had been some progress in Moscow's talks with Ukraine, but provided no details. “There are certain positive shifts, negotiators on our side tell me,” Putin said in a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, adding that talks continued “practically on a daily basis”. Putin did not elaborate, but said in the televised remarks that he would go into more detail with Lukashenko according to Reuters.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night thanked Putin following a phone call between the two where he sought to gain an understanding of the situation unfolding between Russia and Ukraine. Premier Alan Winde also met with the Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova yesterday, condemning what was happening. Gift Of the Givers has since stepped in to assist Ukraine working alongside the Ukrainian Association of SA and the Ackerman Family Foundation.

This is assisting with medical supplies to food. Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and humanitarian said: “We are expanding the teams and are organising them inside the ’hot spots’ where there is no entry point for supplies and are replicating the process, finding shops, supplying the funds, identifying specific needs and supplying. ”When you can't get items from outside, be resourceful and find everything inside.

“Orphans, the elderly, ordinary people are all being assisted. “We are funding the intervention paying for fuel and everything associated with the purchase and delivery of essential and very basic necessities. “We are setting up multiple storage areas.

“The teams are held by the hand and guided on the approach to disasters on a daily basis,“ he said. “Suzanne Ackerman from the Ackerman Family Foundation has pledged R1.5 million towards the repatriation of South African and African students.” If you can contribute deposit into Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, account number 052137228, branch code 057525 with the reference: Ukraine.