Brothers hit the bull’s eye in darts

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Two brothers kept the bull’s eye in their sights and dominated at the Little Leagues Competition. Mitchells Plain brothers Cayden, 7, and Athen Moodley, 17, took charge in their respective online darts competitions last week. Cayden won the Little Leagues Competition, while Athen was runner-up in the Under-18 Development Tournament. Cayden said it was awesome to win his first tournament. “I usually just play for fun but now I won a shirt and a medal. The competition was tough. We had to get three bulls to win the competition. Both my opponent and I had one bull and I hit the bull’s eye to take the game. One day I am going to beat my brothers, sister and father,” he said. Athen Moodley was runners-up in the Under-18 Development Tournament last week. SUPPLIED Athen said it was a fierce competition.

“The guys are really getting time to practise during lockdown and so it's always tough playing in an online tournament. What I enjoyed about the competition is the people, and most importantly the opportunity to meet new friends from all around South Africa.”

It comes as no surprise as to why Cayden and Athen are playing darts, as their siblings and father are involved in the sport.

“Darts can be a career and it helps many children with maths and quick-thinking abilities,” Athen added.

Stefan Vermaak, 17, from Port Elizabeth who won the Under-18 Development Tournament, said the competition was great as there were very talented players in SA.

“Although I had a bit more experience than some of the other players, I still gave my best. To all the young kids that took part, never stop believing in yourself. Keep practising and most of all just enjoy the game,” he said.

Stefan also represented South Africa at the World Darts Federation World Cup in Romania in 2019.

Brand communication officer for Online Darts SA, Mark Calvert, said: “The sport is very competitive. We hope to see many more of the youth get involved in the sport as well as adults participating in our online leagues.”