Burnt body found in Delft

CAPE TOWN – A body burnt beyond recognition that was found in Delft yesterday, is believed to be that of the missing 17-year-old Tyrese Armoed from Blikkiesdorp. The charred remains were found in an open field and the hands had wires around them showing that the body might have been tied.

Tyrese was last seen on June 11 at about 11am leaving his Blikkiesdorp home. Two community leaders Maureen Philander and Jerome Daniels said the body is believed to be that of the missing youngster. His mother was not available to comment. Western Cape Missing Persons founder Candice van der Rheede was at the scene and said: “There are no clothes or anything to tell if it Tyrese.”