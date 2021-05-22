Bus robber caught with fake guns

Cape Town - Police have arrested a man who allegedly used fake guns to carry out robberies on a Golden Arrow.

The metro molice’s Ruth Solomons said officers attached to the Camera Response Unit arrested the suspect with two imitation firearms on a Golden Arrow bus in Browns Farm Philippi on Thursday.

The officers had received a call from the Provincial Joint Operations Centre about four suspicious people who had boarded the bus.

They pulled the bus off along Jakes Gerwel Drive in Epping and conducted a search.

They found two imitation firearms and the suspect also pointed out his three suspected accomplices who were also arrested.

Solomons said: “Late Thursday afternoon, metro police officers attached to Camera Response Unit arrested a suspect for possession of two imitation firearms on a Golden Arrow Bus.

“Three suspected accomplices were taken into custody too.

“Officers received a call from the Provincial Joint Operations Centre about four suspicious persons on board a bus travelling to Brown’s Farm in Philippi.

“They pulled over the bus at Jakes Gerwel Drive and Bofors Circle in Epping, and conducted a random search.

“The four, aged between 23 and 29, were detained at Elsies River SAPS.”

In a separate incident, police arrested a 33-year-old man who was found in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Philippi police station spokesperson, Captain Lance Goliath said police had searched a dwelling at Isiqalo informal settlement in Philippi.

A black Smith and Wesson pistol with live ammunition was found inside the residence and the man was expected to appear in court on illegal gun and ammunition charges.

“Police seized a black Smith and Wesson pistol with live ammunition,” said Goliath.

“The serial number of the pistol was filed off.

“The male suspect will be making his court appearance on May 24 at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on charges relating to the firearms act.

“Police investigation around the firearm, ammunition and suspect continues.”

Station commander, Colonel Adriaan Saulse said he was happy about the arrest and saluted the officers.

“Information on criminals and criminal activities can be sourced to Crime stop 0860 10111 or Philippi police at 021 690 1504 or 082 411 3169,” he said.

Weekend Argus