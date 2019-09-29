In a recent panel discussion, experts agreed that the government needed to adopt guidelines like the ones established by the EU, which outlines trustworthy AI.
The EU position on AI is it should be used lawfully, ethically and in a robust manner.
According to the guidelines, the seven key requirements for trustworthy AI are: human agency and empowerment, technical robustness and safety, privacy and data governance, transparency, fairness, societal and environmental well-being, and accountability.
Dr Jacques Ludik, Cortex founder, said we were living in a smart technology era where data was generated at an exponential rate.