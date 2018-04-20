Cape Town - The bus strike that created commuter chaos this week is set to “intensify” after unions unanimously rejected employers’ new wage offer of an 8.5% and 9% increases on Friday.

Announcing that there would be no bus service until an agreement was reached, Mayco member for transport and urban development Brett Herron said the City had lost 216 000 journeys between Wednesday and Friday.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said: “The strike continues. Employers could not make an offer that can stop the strike. As the unions, we have resolved that we must intensify the strike. And we did give them a clear indication of what we were to take to our members for consultation.”

He blamed employers for the impasse. He said the five unions would encourage non-union members to join the strike as it was legally protected. “We are calling on the community to sacrifice once more and support the current strike because it is in the best interest of workers because if living wages improve, it means our community will improve.” The meeting took two days.

The employers, who include MyCiTi, Golden Arrow Bus Service, Greyhound and others registered with the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council, increased their offer from 7% to 8.5% yesterday, but the unions did not waver in their demands, which include:

9.5% increase for this financial year and 9% increase for the following financial year.

Equal pay for co-drivers.

Night shift allowance.

The two parties failed to break the impasse after a six-hour meeting. SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council general secretary Gary Wilson said insourcing was another bone of contention in the bargaining process. He said employers’ counter-offer had been 8.5% this year and 9% the following year.

“The parties are acting in terms of mandates and they have stuck to the mandates that their principals have given them. We can only facilitate the process to get them on the table together; we can’t force the parties to move away from the mandates.”

He said the meeting was calm. The transport system came to a standstill yesterday morning with gridlocks on the main roads and Metrorail delays. Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said technical teams were still at work to restore a full service on Friday.

There were delays of up to an hour across all the lines yesterday. Scott said there would be additional train trips on the northern, Cape Flats and southern lines on Monday to accommodate bus passengers.

She said it was not possible to add train trips in the Central Line as “there is no capacity to add train trips” due to vandalism, among other things.

Weekend Argus