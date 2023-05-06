With the hype around the new energy drink, Prime, tweens and teens have been wanting to get their hands on the popular beverage. But dietitians have warned that energy drinks might not be suitable for children as they may contain caffeine.

Dietitian and nutritionist Lee Glickman said first prize is always water, in place of soft drinks, energy drinks and sport drinks. “Caffeine causes children to be hyperactive, nervous and anxious, and it may worsen stomach problems and create sleep problems,” said Glickman. Glickman said children can also drink vegetable juice, low-fat milk, herbal teas, infused sparkling water, and cordial or fruit juice diluted with water.

“If your child is looking for something sweet, it’s better to get natural sugar from actual foods. Fruits are an excellent source of natural sugar and also provide fibre for regular bowel movements and a feeling of fullness, and vitamins and minerals critical for healthy immune systems and nervous processes,” she said. Lila Bruk, a spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (Adsa), said if a child is lacking in energy, they should be checked by a doctor to ensure there are no underlying conditions. She said some energy drinks contained large amounts of vitamins, sometimes “as much as double the recommended amount for children, which can lead to toxicity if the child drinks these drinks on a regular basis”.