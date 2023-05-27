The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) says disciplinary action must be taken against senior public service managers who engage in other remunerative work (ORW) outside the public service. Some senior public service managers have earned up to R2 million from the extra work.

In the Western Cape there are three senior managers who did not provide proof of approval to engage in ORW and they generated a combined total amount of R26 057 47 during this financial year. This was revealed in Parliament through a written reply by DPSA Minister Noxolo Kiviet to DA member of parliament Dr Mimmy Gondwe’s question on the number of senior managers in the public service who engaged in ORW for the 2021/22 financial year. Kiviet said the total amount of remuneration generated from ORW by senior managers across the public service was approximately R45m.

Of this total, approximately R31,3 million was generated by senior managers in national departments, and the remainder, approximately R13,7 million, was generated by senior managers in provincial departments. According to DPSA, of the 379 senior managers engaged in ORW for the financial year under review, only 203 (approximately 53%) were able to prove that they had obtained permission from the relevant executive authority (EA) to engage in ORW, while the remaining 176 senior managers (approximately 46%) were unable to prove they obtained this permission despite some of them generating a considerable and substantial income from this ORW. Gondwe called on the minister of public service and administration and her department to assist government departments in ensuring that the appropriate disciplinary action was taken against all senior managers who could not prove they obtained permission to engage in ORW in contravention of the Public Service Act. as well as the Public Service Regulations of 2016.

Gondwe said this practice had seen some mangers earn up to R2m in income generated through ORW. “Also of particular concern, the reply by the DPSA further indicated that disciplinary action was taken against only a total of 114 senior managers who could not prove they obtained the required permission to engage in ORW,” said Gondwe. Moses Mushi, spokesperson of DPSA, said Section 30 of the Act, read with the Directive on ORW Outside the Employee’s Employment in the Relevant Department, forbids public servants to perform or engage themselves to perform other remunerative work outside their normal employment in the relevant department, except with the written permission of the relevant EA.

“Failure to comply with the Financial Disclosure Framework is an infraction and must be dealt with in terms of Section 16A of the Public Service Act of 1994. “In view thereof, disciplinary action must be taken against any official who engages in ORW without obtaining prior approval. Such action must be taken in addition to invoking the provisions of Section 31 of the Public Service Act,” Mushi said. He said engaging in unapproved ORW has a negative impact on the relevant employing departments of the affected employees, in that some of the additional work conducted outside of normal employment in the public service might constitute conflicts of interest.