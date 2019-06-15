Police Minister Bheki Cele and provincial Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula were briefed by Brigadier Novela Polelwa following the shooting of six police officers. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Increased gang violence in the city has led Police Minister Bheki Cele to call on Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) members to spread across different areas. Meanwhile, Premier Alan Winde is calling for an intergovernmental dispute with the minister on the under-resourced police service.

Earlier this week, while on an operation to take down gang members responsible for the deaths of six people in Samora Machel, five members of the AGU were shot. This led to 72-hour lockdown while police searched for the perpetrators. One suspect was arrested in connection with the shootings.

“A 26-year-old suspect was arrested in Paarl this afternoon in connection with the shooting of AGU members in Samora Machel,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

Over the last two weeks, more than 20 gang-related murders were reported on the Cape Flats, resulting in the minister paying a visit to the Samora Machel police station, where a lack of service delivery was reported earlier this week.

Last week, the Weekend Argus reported on the 14 deaths in 24 hours that took place between Delft, KTC and Athlone. After the killing of three KTC teenagers, South African National Civic Organisation member Lumkile Msila said various stakeholders were set to meet to discuss a way forward.

According to Msila, police are on the hunt for two adult men who are alleged to be responsible for the deaths of the three boys. Two of the boys succumbed to their stab wounds at the NY 5 graveyard, while the third died at the KTC Day Hospital.

“Western Cape police are having to investigate 10 new murders a day... In addition to visible policing in communities and on the ground, this province also desperately requires additional crime intelligence resources to help us target and curb crime in our metro and in our rural areas,” said Winde.

“The Anti-Gang Unit was set up to fight gangsterism in certain areas, but it is clear that we need to spread the unit, add more young people, more vehicles and other resources. We are now busy with that with the commissioner.

“We have also noted that gangs have a tendency to move around; once you concentrate law enforcement in one area, they move on to another, so we need the unit to be everywhere,” said Cele.

The Social Justice Coalition has also entered the fray, condemning violence and calling on police to act. “We demand urgent action, now,” said Dalli Weyers.

“Headlines over the last two weeks in Cape Town reveal that the battle against extreme violent crime and gun violence in specific areas in the city is being lost. The residents of these areas have historically confronted some of the most extreme murders rates in the world. Over the last six months, the situation seems to have deteriorated even further.”

Ruwayda Abrahams, a single mother of two from Blikkiesdorp, said she and other residents had had enough of gang violence and demanded answers from the Delft police.

“They know that violence and crime is a problem there (Blikkiesdorp), but they don’t do anything... Shooting is normal there now, but police don’t care. They want us to die there, but we are saying enough is enough. They must do their job and get rid of these gangs,” she said.

According to the latest available crime figures, there were 3275 murders reported in the Western Cape in 2018. Of these, 195 were recorded in Delft, while Nyanga recorded 308, Gugulethu 182 and Philippi had the least at 82.

