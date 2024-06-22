Call for no bail for cop accused of raping 6-year-old boy

Cape Town - Crimefighters in Cape Town are calling on the courts to deny the bail application of a police officer accused of raping his neighbour's six-year-old son while the boy's mother was allegedly drunk. This follows the arrest of the 44-year-old constable stationed at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Plattekloof. He was held by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) this week.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the officer, from Khayelitsha, was arrested last Sunday after the child told his neighbours what had happened. “It is alleged that a 44-year-old police officer raped the six-year-old boy on Sunday, 16 June. The boy's mother visited the police officer, who is a neighbour. She was accompanied by her six-year-old boy. “The mother fell asleep on the couch after they drank alcohol and the police officer allegedly raped the boy while the mother was sleeping.

“The following day, the boy reported the incident to one of the community members and a case of rape was reported to Ipid.” The officer appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Thursday and the case was postponed to July 1 for a formal bail application. The officer was remanded in custody. Justin Kumlehn, of the Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board, said they were deeply concerned about the alleged incident, but commended Ipid for the swift arrest.

“The individual held a position of significant trust … As an investigator of crimes, (he was) fully aware of the devastating impact that sexual offences have on our society. If found guilty, we believe the severest possible sentence should be imposed.” He said the board was now calling on the courts to oppose the bail application. “We are gratified that a community member reported this incident to the authorities, leading to swift action.

“Additionally, we urge a thorough investigation into the mother's potential involvement in this incident. “Our thoughts are with the young boy involved, and we call upon the relevant agencies to ensure he receives the necessary psychological and social support during this difficult time. “As the board, we will follow up (with the units and parties concerned) to ensure that the necessary psychological and social support is provided.”